Donations are being accepted to help out the 30 families who have been displaced after a huge fire at the Northline Point Apartments.The Harris County Precinct One Constable's Office will be accepting donations of new, unused clothes and toiletries.Those who would like to donate can drop-off their donations between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the apartment's leasing office located at 7313 Northline, Houston, TX 77076.