The University of St. Thomas is defending its decision not to issue a campus wide alert after firing a UST Police officer for alleged misconduct.On Friday, Eyewitness News reported that the UST terminated a police officer forafter conducting a traffic stop.The university referred the sexual assault investigation to the Houston Police Department, but did not issue a campus wide security alert on the incident.When we questioned UST officials on why there was no security alert issued, the university responded with a terse statement saying basically the location of the alleged assault means it was not subject to the Clery Act, which requires universities that participate in federal student aide to report crime incidents that happen on or near the campus.In 2017, the federal government released a harsh assessment on UST's lack of compliance with the Clery Act.In fact, federal authorities fined the University of St. Thomas $172,000 for not complying with elements of the Clery Act.The Houston Police Department says it is still investigating the incident. So far, no charges have been filed.