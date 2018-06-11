TONY AWARDS

Marjory Stoneman Douglas students sing 'Seasons of Love' from musical 'Rent' at Tony Awards

EMBED </>More Videos

Survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Florida came together to sing "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent" at the 2018 Tony Awards. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
By far the most emotional moment of the Tony Awards Sunday night evoked the nation's divisions over gun reform, when Melody Herzfeld, drama teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was honored from the stage.

Herzfeld, the one-woman drama department at the school, has been credited with saving lives by barricading students into a classroom closet during the Valentine's Day mass shooting that killed 17 people. She later encouraged many of her pupils to lead the nationwide movement for gun reform.


Herzfeld gave her acceptance speech during the pre-show.

During the show, actor Matt Morrison welcomed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School theater department to the stage.



The students then surprised the audience by singing "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent."


They got the biggest ovation of the night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenttony awardsschool shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Tony Awards marked by censored political jab from De Niro
TONY AWARDS
President Trump fires back at Robert De Niro after Tony Awards rant
Who's nominated for Tony Awards this year?
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Who's nominated for Tony Awards this year?
More tony awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
4 great community events in Houston this week
10-year-old drag kid's mom: 'Love your child unconditionally'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News