Mindy Kaling's dating tip to Dartmouth College students: "Date like everyone's watching"

Mindy Kaling had a lot of advice for those graduating from her alma mater Sunday.

While delivering the commencement address at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, the "Ocean's 8" actress gave some rock solid tips on everything: from buying toilet plungers to why it's important to be your own cheerleader.

Kaling's speech also included a dating tip for guys.

"This one is just for guys," Kaling began. "When you go on dates, act as if every woman you're talking to is a reporter for an online publication that you are scared of. One shouldn't need the threat of public exposure and scorn to treat women well; but if that's what it's gonna take, fine. Date like everyone's watching, because we are."

The actress later admitted that she recalled very little of her own graduation's commencement address in 2001.

She did remember that former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright was the speaker.
