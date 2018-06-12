180-pound St. Bernard rescued from rooftop

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minnesota --A 180-pound dog named "Whisky" had knocked out the screen and jumped through the window of a Minnesota home, WCCO-TV reports.
Thankfully, he landed on a small patch of roof.
"I mean he was standing there and he kept looking over on the garage, and I'm like, 'Dont jump!'" Renee Roth said. "I ended up calling the fire department and thankfully they came over. I can't imagine what that dispatch message sounded like, 'Uh yeah, there's a Saint Bernard on the roof.' They'll be like, 'What?!'"
"We do occasionally get the cat-in-the-tree call, but dog on a roof, not so much," Lt. Anthony Scavo of the Spring Lake Park-Mounds View Fire Department said.
The dog pulled through just fine, and is one spirited St. Bernard.