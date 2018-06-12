PET RESCUE

180-pound St. Bernard rescued from rooftop

EMBED </>More Videos

Big dog jumps out window onto roof and needs to be rescued (KTRK)

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minnesota --
A 180-pound dog named "Whisky" had knocked out the screen and jumped through the window of a Minnesota home, WCCO-TV reports.

Thankfully, he landed on a small patch of roof.

"I mean he was standing there and he kept looking over on the garage, and I'm like, 'Dont jump!'" Renee Roth said. "I ended up calling the fire department and thankfully they came over. I can't imagine what that dispatch message sounded like, 'Uh yeah, there's a Saint Bernard on the roof.' They'll be like, 'What?!'"

"We do occasionally get the cat-in-the-tree call, but dog on a roof, not so much," Lt. Anthony Scavo of the Spring Lake Park-Mounds View Fire Department said.

The dog pulled through just fine, and is one spirited St. Bernard.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspet rescuedogMinnesota
PET RESCUE
Texas man reunited with missing dog in South Carolina
6 puppies rescued from sealed plastic bin in dumpster
Woman named 'Unsung Hero' for rescuing animals during Hurricane Harvey
Real estate agent rescues starving and abandoned dog
More pet rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News