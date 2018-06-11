PETALUMA, California --A high school valedictorian's speech in California was cut short when she started talking about being sexually assaulted, KPIX-TV reports.
Lulabel Seitz spoke at her graduation ceremony on Thursday about an alleged assault by a fellow student.
Seitz had gone off the approved script, mentioning teacher strikes and adversity. The microphone was cut as she began speaking of the alleged sexual assault.
"The school just censors people. The school continually censors students," said Seitz.
Seitz said she reported the assault, but claims the school did nothing about it.
Officials at Petaluma High School would not go on camera today, but did issue this statement saying: "Due to student privacy issues, we cannot and should not respond with specific information. We can say that when issues of sexual assault come to our attention, local law enforcement has initial jurisdiction and determines the course of action."