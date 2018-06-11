POLITICS

Larry Kudlow, economic adviser to President Trump, suffered heart attack

President Donald Trump says his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, has suffered a heart attack.

Trump tweeted just minutes before his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Kudlow is being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center.


Kudlow joined Trump last week in Canada for the G-7 meeting of world leaders.

Trump tweets that, "Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack."

Kudlow is the director of the National Economic Council.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldpoliticsWashington
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Inside look at immigrant processing centers near Texas border
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Ted Cruz, John Cornyn visit immigration facility along border
Protesters demand new children's detention center be closed
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home
More Politics
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News