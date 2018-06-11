Meet Poitín, Sawyer Yards' new upscale eatery and cocktail bar

A new upscale New American restaurant and cocktail bar has opened for business within the Sawyer Yards community in the First Ward neighborhood. Located at 2313 Edwards St., Suite 100., the fresh arrival is called Poitin.
According to Eater Houston, the name Poitin is a nod to restaurateur Ian Tucker's Irish heritage. Poitin is a type of Irish spirit that predates whiskey, which diners can sample at the bar.
The eclectic menu spans far beyond Irish eats, with dishes like heritage breed pork collar with compressed cabbage, boxty and creole mustard glaze; slow-braised lamb neck with harissa, ras el hanout, dates, prunes and cauliflower couscous; and the chef's-cut Texas wagyu with chimichurri, papas rellenos and dulce de leche carrots. (You can find the full menu here.)
The cocktail menu includes drinks such as the Old Graceful Rose (Maker's Mark bourbon, Lillet Rose, vanilla, port and floral water), the Tumbleweed (Dewars 12 scotch, lemon, honey and bubbles), or the Sunday's Crossword (Citadelle gin, Antica vermouth and coffee-infused Campari). View the full cocktail menu here.
The new restaurant has garnered plenty of good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 40 reviews on Yelp.
Thomas B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 5, said, "Great, lively atmosphere. Happy hour had chef-inspired cocktails. The main courses for the soft opening were delicious, leaving me eager and curious to do date night in the dining room. Great value, I couldn't be more impressed."
Yelper Pandy S. added, "Presentation was amazing. All the food and drinks came perfectly plated and were beautiful. Our server was attentive and was absolutely great at selling the food there, which had me salivating before we even ordered anything. Glad I gave this place a try!"
If your curiosity (and appetite) is piqued, Poitin is open from 3 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3-11 p.m. on Sunday.
