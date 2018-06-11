Woman claims thief taunted boy before stealing raffle jar at missing woman's fundraiser

Officials are investigating after a missing woman's fundraiser tip jar was stolen. (KTRK)

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) --
Donna Kay Cloud's disappearance makes no sense. Her loved ones remain desperate for answers.

The teenager and mother of a little boy went missing in late October 2016. Donna told the family she was headed on a blind date at Kingwood restaurant.

They haven't seen or heard from her in all that time.

Family desperate for answers after teen disappears during blind date.



Family and friends have spent the past months raising money to increase her Crime Stoppers reward money. It's currently valued at $1,000. You can reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.

They hope cash might help spur information and ultimately break Donna's case.

"People are greedy. If they do know something, maybe if we can get that up, then we can get someone to come forward and tell us where she is," said her grandmother Donna Brock. "Someone knows something. Someone doesn't just vanish without a trace."

Yesterday, they held a bake sale and raffle outside the Academy store in New Caney. Someone stole the raffle jar with hundreds of dollars in it.

Family friend Randi Strickland said her son saw the man responsible. She said the thief taunted her store earlier inside the Academy.

"Literally I turned around for a second and my son was screaming that they took the money," said Strickland. "He had followed my child around, talking about what we were doing was pointless because we were going to find her dead anyway."

Donna's grandfather, Alex Brock, said he believes in his heart she is being held against will.

"I'm looking for my grandbaby. She means the world to me. I need her here with me," Alex said. "I believe that she's out there somewhere and she's just waiting on someone to rescue her."

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 that Donna's disappearance remains a missing person's case. They're actively pursuing leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 936-760-5800.

Donna's family has set up a Facebook page for anyone with details on her disappearance.

