UT Longhorns advance to College World Series for 36th time

UT Longhorns are back in the College World Series after prevailing in their Austin Super Regional.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
The Longhorns are headed back to the College World Series.

University of Texas prevailed in its best-of-three NCAA baseball tournament super regional against Tennessee Tech on Monday, winning game three, 5-2.

UT began the series dropping game one, before winning the next two. Kody Clemens, son of Houston Astros pitching great Roger Clemens, was named most outstanding player of the super regional.

The World Series berth is the team's 36th overall and first since 2014. The Longhorns will also look to win their first NCAA championship in baseball since 2005.

Texas awaits its first round opponent in the 14-team field. The College World Series begins June 16 in Omaha, Nebraska.

university of texas baseball NCAA Austin
