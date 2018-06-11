UT Longhorns advance to College World Series for 36th time

UT moving on the @RoadtoOmaha2017 Congrats @TexasBaseball and Head Coach David Pearce. @abc13houston — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) June 11, 2018

#Longhorns march back to Omaha and look good doing it. Clemens has been unreal in the post season. — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) June 11, 2018

The Longhorns are headed back to the College World Series.University of Texas prevailed in its best-of-three NCAA baseball tournament super regional against Tennessee Tech on Monday, winning game three, 5-2.UT began the series dropping game one, before winning the next two. Kody Clemens, son of Houston Astros pitching great Roger Clemens, was named most outstanding player of the super regional.The World Series berth is the team's 36th overall and first since 2014. The Longhorns will also look to win their first NCAA championship in baseball since 2005.Texas awaits its first round opponent in the 14-team field. The College World Series begins June 16 in Omaha, Nebraska.