CAUGHT ON CAMERA

California man releases video to track down hit-and-run driver

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Mateo County man is taking an extraordinary step to find a driver who crashed into his new home. (KGO-TV)

HALF MOON BAY, California --
A San Mateo County man is taking an extraordinary step to find a driver who crashed into his new home.

David Hodge posted surveillance video on Youtube showing an out of control sedan smashing into his home on Magellan Avenue in Half Moon Bay last Thursday evening.

The driver sped away after the crash. No one inside was hurt.

Hodge was out of the country, and got word of the accident from neighbors. He went online and saw the video

Hodge estimates the crash caused $100,000 damage to the house and a car and other items.

He said the car, which he believes to be a 2000 to 2002, BMW Z3 Coupe, will be easy to find, claiming there are only a couple of them registered within a 100 mile radius of Half Moon Bay.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimehit and runhit and run accidentcrashcar crashdriverCHPinvestigationcaught on cameracaught on videosurveillancesurveillance videomust-see video
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Graduation gift: Teen surprised by brother's military homecoming
Cop uses his badge to intimidate daughter's boyfriend
Astros' train becomes target for Rays player's throws
ER doctor caught on video mocking and cursing at patient
Taxi driver plows into pedestrians on sidewalk
More caught on camera
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News