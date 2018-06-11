Son charged in father's murder after argument leads to shooting at apartment in southwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Family members say a son shot and killed his father at an apartment complex in southwest Houston in self-defense. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police arrested and charged a man they say fatally shot his father at an apartment on the southwest side.

Dentrell Adam Claverie, 21, has been charged with murder.



Investigators said the shooting happened around 11:30 Sunday night at an apartment complex on Fondren near West Airport.

According to family members who spoke to Eyewitness News at the scene, Claverie was at the apartment with his two kids and his girlfriend when his father showed up.

Claverie and his father got into an argument and he shot him, police say.



The family claims that the father started attacking people and the shooting was in self-defense to protect Claverie's girlfriend, their 5-month-old twins and himself.

"His father was intoxicated, not speaking correctly. He caused the argument. He was putting his hands on me, my boyfriend, while I had my child in my hand. It was self defense. He had no reason to be on this property after we had already asked him to leave. We called the police. They took too long to come on the scene. He had to take matters into his own hands," said Claverie's girlfriend.

When officers arrived to the scene, they performed CPR, but the father died.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedshootingdeadly shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News