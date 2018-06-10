TRAFFIC

Hundreds strip down for Chicago's World Naked Bike Ride

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of cyclists hit Chicago streets Saturday night with the wind in their hair - and everywhere else - for the 15th annual World Naked Bike Ride. (WLS)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
Hundreds of cyclists hit Chicago streets Saturday night with the wind in their hair - and everywhere else - for the 15th annual World Naked Bike Ride.

Organizers said the clothing-optional ride, which stretches about 14 miles throughout the city, celebrates "freedom from oil and the beauty of people."

The annual event has been held on the first Saturday in June since 2004. In past years, the Chicago Naked Ride has drawn more than 2,000 riders, according to its organizers.

Participants can also ride skateboards or wear inline skates - but they must use some form of "human-powered transport."

While clothes were not mandatory, helmets were encouraged.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficbikesnaked in publicnaked mannaked womanu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Eastex Fwy exit ramp remains closed after truck crash
Hours-long delays after truck crash on I-10 WB at FM 1489
3 major road closures to know this weekend in Houston
1 person dead after car fire on I-10 in Waller County
Washburn Tunnel to close tonight for maintenance
More Traffic
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News