CAR FIRE

Woman says cellphones caused her car to catch on fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman says cellphones caused her car to catch on fire (KTRK)

DETROIT, Michigan (KTRK) --
A Detroit woman is blaming her cellphones for a fire that destroyed her car and almost took her life.

The woman says she was driving last month and had two cellphones sitting in a cup holder when she says one of them caught on fire.

They were both Samsung phones, and the woman says she thought she was going to die.

EMBED More News Videos

Woman claims phone caught fire



She was able to quickly get out as flames engulfed the car.

"It happened quick. It just went up in flames. People were telling me to get away from the car. What if I was on the highway stuck in traffic and couldn't get out?" the woman said.

An attorney says she's suffering emotional distress and has trouble sleeping.

Samsung has sent a crew to examine the woman's car and says it will do a full investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car firecellphoneu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR FIRE
1 person dead after car fire on I-10 in Waller County
Postal truck erupts in flames after mail carrier smells gas
15 cars erupt in flames at Pasadena auto parts business
Actress calls out Tesla after husband's car bursts into flames
Father's body turns up just days after burned vehicle found
More car fire
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News