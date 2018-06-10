LIGHTNING

2 kids and 1 adult struck by lightning at a park near an apartment complex

BALTIMORE, Maryland --
Two kids and one adult are in serious condition after being struck by lightning at an apartment complex in Maryland, WJZ-TV reports.

Firefighters said all three people were in serious condition and rushed to a hospital after the strike.

"I mean we've had rain for the last month. You just don't expect, you know, something to horrible happen," Kim Jolley, a resident said.

With round after round of rain beating down on Baltimore this month, this is a rare but terrifying accident.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.
