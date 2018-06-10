SHOOTING

Houston police searching for suspect who allegedly crashed stolen vehicle, shot at his 'friend'

Houston police are searching for a man who allegedly shot at his friend near a north Houston gas station. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are searching for a man who allegedly shot at his friend near a north Houston gas station.

Officers say the incident happened around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of West Gulf Bank Road when a suspect driving a stolen white Ford at the Gulf Gas Station started chasing his friend. The man then crashed the vehicle.

The suspect then started shooting at the friend, police say.

It is unknown if the victim was in another vehicle or on foot.

According to authorities, the suspect fled the scene on foot on North Freeway. HPD is currently searching for him.

A witness was able to provide officers with a picture of the suspect.
