MISSING CHILDREN

2-year-old missing for more than 32 hours found safe in nearby woods

LEBANON JUNCTION, Kentucky --
After more than 24 hours away from her family, a toddler was found safe in Kentucky, WAVE-TV reports.

Friday afternoon, the family's dog returned home and authorities knew Charlee Campbell, 2, would be nearby.

Sure enough, Charlee was found in the woods near her house.

Officials had already combed through those woods searching for the girl since she disappeared Thursday morning.

They suspect she fell asleep and was hidden from their searches.

"The dog that was with her showed up at the house. I called the sheriff to tell the sheriff that, 'hey, we got her!' It was like Christmas! It was great. It was a great feeling," Chief Erik Butler said.

"The grandparents who have custody, I heard he fell to his knees and couldn't speak, he was so happy about it. He was really emotional. It was really emotional. It was emotional for me. We are so happy because we didn't give up hope, we didn't quit looking but hope was going way down for me," Donnie Tinnell said.

Authorities initially believed it to be a custody incident, but could not find any evidence to support that.

Charlee was found covered in mud and ticks. She was taken to the hospital to be checked out and treated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing childrendogkeep kids safeKentucky
MISSING CHILDREN
Man accused of murdering Angleton family of 3 speaks out
Man charged after 3 bodies found in search for missing family
Angleton Police seek help locating missing family of three
Dog stays all night with toddler who wandered into cornfield
More missing children
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News