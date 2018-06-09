Working w/ @RedCrossHouston to secure shelter for residents displaced after Northline Point Apt fire this afternoon. Care packages & beds now available for nearly 60 people. Still have a need for diapers and water. Drop off donations at Community of Faith Church Northwest. pic.twitter.com/GdYuF0tiXB — Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) June 10, 2018

The Red Cross is helping families that have been displaced by an apartment fire in north Houston.Firefighters were called to Northline Point Apartments in the 7000 block of Northline Drive around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.Smoke and flames could be seen in videos recorded by eyewitnesses.In a tweet, Harris County Precinct 1 said they are assisting the Red Cross with providing shelter for residents."Care packages and beds now available for nearly 60 people. Still have need for diapers and water," officials said.If you want to help, officials have set up a drop-off location at Community of Faith Church Northwest.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.