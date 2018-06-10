If you've been wanting to purchase a new television but have been waiting for the right deal, you are in luck.The first nine customers in line on June 21 at the 99 Cents Only Store on Almeda Genoa Road will have a chance to purchase a 32-inch flat screen TV for 99 cents.Yes, 99 cents.The location at 10220 Almeda Genoa Road has been closed due to damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.To celebrate the re-opening, the company is hosting a celebration event on June 21 at 8 a.m.Other deals, including a George Foreman grill or electronic knife for 99 cents, are expected to be offered.