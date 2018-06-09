KANSAS CITY, Missouri --A package thief developed remorse, returned the stolen goods to the scene of a crime, and even wrote an apology letter, KSHB-TV reports.
An Overland Park homeowner's ring camera captured two people lingering by his door, taking off with his packages, so he posted the video to a Facebook group called "Stolen KC" community group. Days later, all of his stuff was returned to his porch, accompanied by a note.
"If you read the letter, you see there really is emotion in it," Dave Brucker, founder of Facebook group "Stolen KC," said.
"I know what I did was wrong and there's nothing I can do to change what has already been done. I have children and I want to be a better role model," the letter said.
"It was reminiscent to me that what we are here for is reuniting theft victims with their items," Brucker said. "We really want to be a community, help the community and help those in need."