BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --High school football standouts received another shot to shine on the gridiron Saturday night at the 16th Bayou Bowl.
The All-Star game matched the East versus the West at Stallworth Stadium.
The East was able to complete the victory, 37-36, after a controversial call.
A two-point conversion was ruled short of the goal-line for the West team with less than one minute in regulation.
WOW - WHAT AN ENDING!@cycreekhs @MateoRenteria09 TO @elsikfootball @J_Vibes11 AGAIN - TO CUT LEAD TO 1 - 2 PT CONVERSION CALLED INCOMPLETE ON PASS TO @FootballHeights @MelrosseeX - WHAT DO YOU THINK? @abc13houston @BayouBowlGHFCA #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/5pW6BOcd6w— Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) June 10, 2018
THERE GOES THAT GUY AGAIN. @CCWildcatFB QB @Sam_Mathews2 4TH TD of the game for the East All-Stars. WHAT A PERFORMANCE! @abc13houston @BayouBowlGHFCA #txhsfb #BayouBowl @CreekWildcats pic.twitter.com/CO0ol1QyqL— Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) June 10, 2018