RACIAL PROFILING

Woman says she was racially profiled, wrongly accused of stealing, and placed in handcuffs at Victoria's Secret

COLLIERVILLE, Tennessee --
Victoria's Secret has fired an employee after a customer said she was racially profiled and handcuffed while shopping at a store in Tennessee, WREG-TV reports.

The woman says she went back to the store to have a security sensor removed from a device she had bought earlier.

So, she took it back with the receipt on Monday, explaining what happened.

"She got the receipts out and was able to find the right one and remove the sensor. I told her she could keep the bag there, because I was going to go shopping around the store," Jovita Jones Cage said.

As she was on her way to try the clothes on, she noticed a Collierville Police officer in the store.

"The police officer walked straight up to me and slapped handcuffs on me," she said.

After asking what's going on, she says the officer told her "to put both of my hands behind my back, because I was under arrest for shoplifting."

Cage says the store manager called it in without even speaking to her.

"I think it was for the simple fact that I was black," she said.

As a Howard University graduate and tutor for children, Cage says she was mortified.

"I don't know if one of the parents of the kids I tutor could've been there. I don't know if one of my old professors could've been in there."

She says after aggressively searching her bag and realizing she wasn't shoplifting, the officer walked her out and told her she was banned from the store.

"At this point, I'm traumatized and crying," she said.

Cage made a complaint with the corporate office and said the representative she spoke with apologized and offered her a $100 gift card, which she rejected.

Cage said she also made a complaint to the NAACP about the store and police department.

"They're going to have to do more. I want justice not only for me, but for people everywhere. I hope after this, other victims of racial profiling will come forward," Cage said.

"It's solidarity. It's not just about African Americans. It's about everyone being treated fairly."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyshoppingracial profilingvictoria's secretTennessee
RACIAL PROFILING
Actor claims he was racially profiled and mistakenly arrested
Attorney behind race-fueled restaurant rant issues apology
NY attorney in 'racist rant' kicked out of office
Rant against workers speaking Spanish goes viral
More racial profiling
SOCIETY
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark opening in Houston area
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
More Society
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News