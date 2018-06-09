CHILD SHOT

10-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in the head at a birthday party

EMBED </>More Videos

10-year-old boy shot at Newport News birthday party, critically injured (KTRK)

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia --
A 10-year-old boy has been critically injured after a shooting in Newport News, Virginia, on Wednesday night, WTKR-TV reports.

It happened as children were playing outside at a birthday party around 8 p.m., police say. The victim is the second child shot in the city in under a week.

"All the kids had already ate cake and ice cream, came outside and played for the last little bit before they had to get ready to go to bed for school and stuff," Diana Dok, a neighborhood resident, said.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the young boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Neighbors described how the scene played out.

Dok said she heard 20 shots.

"There were two guns this time. I saw a revolver another lady saw a semi-automatic with an extended clip on it," she said.

Police are saying the 10-year-old was not the intended target.

A 42-year-old man was also shot in the leg at the party. He was later released from a local hospital.

Police say they are being proactive with patrols now at a maximum, but need the community's help as well.

"Somebody's got to say something. Because somebody knows something. How these guns get into the hands," Chief Mike Grinstead of the Newport News Police Department said. "They take pictures with them. We've got to act on that beforehand."

Investigators are looking into several leads and are asking for the public's help as they investigate the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotVirginia
CHILD SHOT
4-year-old hit by stray bullet, grandma's 911 call placed on hold
Community searching for answers month after 4-year-old was shot
NFL star Adrian Peterson leads peace walk in SE Houston
4-year-old hit by stray bullet undergoing 6th surgery
More child shot
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News