2 people in custody after leading police on chase in Pearland

Two suspects are in custody following a chase that ended in Pearland. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are following breaking news in Pearland, where authorities say two people are in custody after a pursuit Saturday morning.

DPS troopers attempted to make a traffic stop in Chambers County around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities told Eyewitness News that the driver of the vehicle did not stop, and led police on a chase through Chambers County into Houston.

Spikes were eventually deployed, and DPS troopers were able to stop and arrest the suspects in the 2400 block of Business Center.

No word yet on what charges the two suspects will face.
