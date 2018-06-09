11-year-old boy killed after overnight crash in NW Houston

Authorities are investigating a crash that killed an 11-year-old boy Friday night in Spring Branch.According to Houston police, two adults and three kids were in a Silver Honda when they were hit by the driver of a black truck on Hammerly Boulevard and Wirt Road.Police say the suspect was traveling on Hammerly and then drove onto the left turn lane, but failed to yield and struck the car on the left side.The victims were transported to the hospital, where the 11-year-old reportedly died.As of right now, no charges have been filed.