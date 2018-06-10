Tow truck driver killed while responding to another crash in League City

A tow truck driver was killed early Saturday as he was responding to a wreck on FM 646 and Avenue G in League City. (KTRK)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
League City police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a tow truck operator on FM 646 and Avenue G.

Police say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday when the operator was responding to a crash. As the operator was loading the disabled vehicle onto the wrecker, another driver crashed into the operator and killed him.

Family members confirmed that the victim in the crash is 26-year-old Paul Taylor Jr.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As the investigation continues, police say that particular stretch of road is dark and the driver may not have seen the tow truck. Right now, they do not believe alcohol played a role in the accident.

Family remembers tow truck driver killed while responding to crash.

