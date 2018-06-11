ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Travis Scott talks new baby and Houston-inspired shoes during block party

Travis Scott talks new baby girl and Houston-inspired shoes during downtown Houston block party. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Thousands of people showed up to celebrate the launch of a Houston-inspired Nike shoe, designed by rapper Travis Scott Friday afternoon.

Though the Cactus Jack block party came to an early end, Scott says he enjoyed his "ragers" and love the support.

"I just wish the city understood to keep it longer," Scott said during an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News.

The lines started early for the his joint block party and Jordan 4 Cactus Jack shoe pre-sale, but then so did the chaos.

Sources close to Scott told ABC13 the city prepared for about 1,200 people but more than 3,000 showed up.

RECAP: Travis Scott holds block party for Air Jordan shoe release.



Scott told Eyewitness News that for his first collaboration with the Jordan brand, he wanted to give Houston a sense of style.

"I'm just a citizen of Houston. I always thought the Oilers had the freshest jerseys," Scott explained.

Scott said he also grew up near Warren Moon in Missouri City, building the foundation for his Oilers passion.

Scott also discussed his baby girl with Kylie Jenner. The Houston native told Eyewitness News that baby Stormi is "getting big" and just turned four-months.

If you missed the exclusive block party and shoe release, the sneakers will be up for purchase starting Saturday through Nike's SNKRS app for $225.

RELATED: Travis Scott hosts block party in downtown Houston ahead of shoe release

Travis Scott hosts block party ahead of shoe release.

