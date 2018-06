If you're thinking about adopting or fostering a pet this weekend, free adoptions are happening across the area.Over 500 well-behaved animals have filled shelters to capacity.Shelters participating in the adoptions include: Harris County Animal Shelter, BARC, Friends for Life, Texas Litter Control, A Life to Live in Baytown and Houston Pets Alive.The free adoptions run through Sunday. For a full list of shelters, CLICK HERE