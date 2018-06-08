3 new places to savor sandwiches in Houston

Pappa Geno's
515 Westheimer Road, Suite F, Montrose
Photo: Theresa M./Yelp
Pappa Geno's is a new sandwich shop in Montrose that specializes in Philly cheesesteaks. This is the growing chain's fifth location.
Among other cheesesteak offerings, it's got your classic Philly-style topped with grilled onions and Cheese Whiz; the Pappa Geno's with thinly sliced steak, melted cheese, grilled onions and mayo; and the Texas Philly melt with grilled onion, mayo and melted cheese on a Texas toast.
The menu also offers a variety of hoagies, chicken sandwiches and burgers. (See the full menu here.)
Pappa Geno's currently holds five stars with just two review on Yelp so far, which indicates that it's getting some positive attention.
Yelper Jeffrey J., who reviewed Pappa Geno's on June 4, wrote, "Great location for starters. The Texas Philly Melt was quite the sandwich. The steak was marinated well and the toast was buttered to perfection."
Theresa M. added, "I was shocked at how good this little fast food place is! You'd think you were in Philly with these cheesesteaks. Mine had hot oil peppers that had an intense but delicious kick. Service was fast and nice."
Pappa Geno's is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
East Hampton Sandwich Co.
4444 Westheimer Road, Suite H110, River Oaks District
Photo: East Hampton Sandwich Co./Yelp
East Hampton Sandwich Co. is a traditional American eatery, offering sandwiches, burgers, wraps and salads. This is the first location in Houston for the Dallas-based business.
On the menu, you've got items, like sweet p's caesar (herb-marinated chicken breast, shaved Pecorino cheese, romaine lettuce, radishes, toasted garlic croutons and creamy Caesar dressing), the balsamic tenderloin (sliced/chilled rosemary tenderloin, fried razor onions, blue cheese and balsamic glaze), or the lobster grilled cheese (a quarter pound of lobster, lemon zest, herbs, butter toasted roll and Old Bay mayo). (See the full menu here.)
East Hampton Sandwich Co.'s current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of 15 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way.
Yelper Marianne B., who reviewed East Hampton Sandwich Co. on June 2, wrote, "This is a very good sandwich shop! I'm impressed with their overall quality, especially since they have only been open for two days at this point."
Karen Y. noted, "Service was friendly and the frose had me buzzing. Clam chowder and ranch fries? Delicious. Everything else? Eh."
East Hampton Sandwich Co. is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Truck Yard
2118 Lamar St., Suite 150, EaDo
Photo: Kaylie L./Yelp
Truck Yard is an outdoor venue where two or three different food trucks gather daily, to serve up a variety of dishes. Each night is a little bit different, thanks to a rotating list of mobile eateries. (You can check out the schedule here.)
If you're craving a sandwich, be on the lookout for food trucks like Burger Joint, Babys Burgers or Melts on Wheels. Regardless of what you're craving, the food trucks are out until 11 p.m. every night.
Truck Yard also serves up its own limited menu until 2 a.m., which includes cheesesteaks, beer, wine and cocktails. (You can find the menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Truck Yard, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 75 reviews on the site, indicating that it's quickly becoming a neighborhood fixture.
Yelper Soumia C., who was one of the first users to visit Truck Yard - Houston on June 5, wrote, "First time at Truck Yard and I loved it! Such a great setting and delicious drinks."
Yelper Surya U. wrote, " Super close to our casa so we've probably been about 6 times at this point. Great relaxed place to go and grab a drink and nibbles. The food trucks change daily but they have all been good."
Truck Yard is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.