The American Cancer Society estimates 8,500 new cases of Hodgkin lymphoma in 2018, and about 1,050 deaths from this cancer.Both kinds and adults can develop Hodgkin lymphoma, but it is most common in early adulthood (especially in a person's 20's).Different types of Hodgkin lymphoma can grow and spread differently and be treated differently.Although Hodgkin lymphoma can start almost anywhere, most often it starts in lymph nodes in the upper part of the body.Hodgkin lymphoma most often spreads through the lymp vessels from lymph node to lymph node.