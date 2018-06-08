FOOD & DRINK

New Chinese spot Gangnam Style Restaurant debuts in Chinatown

There's a new restaurant in Chinatown you ought to know about. Located at 9330 Bellaire Blvd., the new Gangnam Style Restaurant serves up traditional Chinese food.

The menu includes dishes such as summer chestnut chicken, braised duck with bamboo shoots, shredded pork with garlic sauce, green pepper beef with black bean sauce and the fish pot with lamb and vegetables.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Gangnam Style Restaurant has already made a good impression in the neighborhood.

Yelper Michael S. who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 19, said, "I'm an immediate fan because I knew the chef had skills as soon as the food was presented. Each piece of the chicken was lightly and evenly battered, crispy yet not dry inside. The numbing spiciness was well balanced, and I loved that they used whole white sesame, a simple touch that enhanced the dish."

And Connie M. said, "Nice place! Great service, which can be hard to find in Chinatown. Their spicy dishes weren't too spicy, but left a pleasant tingle. My favorite was the chili sour potato, which got better the more you ate it. We'll definitely be back!"

Head on over to check it out its Chinese fare for yourself: Gangnam Style Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
