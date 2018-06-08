SPORTS

Manchester United legend lands in town to help with pediatric cancer event

EMBED </>More Videos

Manchester United legend lands in town to help with pediatric cancer event (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Glenn Davis is a broadcaster and a former soccer professional and has always been a champion for soccer in our great city.

Throughout the years, he has held clinics and various soccer events to help grow the sport. Davis saw soccer as a vehicle to help others and with that came a mission to fight pediatric cancer.

"It is to create awareness for pediatric cancer at Texas Children's Hospital through a 501-charity called The Curing Children's Cancer Fund," says Davis.

Author Tom Clare jumped at the opportunity to help out.

"Years ago I asked him," says Clare. "Glenn, is there anything I can do? I said, 'OK, why don't we try a dinner and I'll bring a big star out from the U.K. We'll have the dinner and the proceeds can go to The Curing Children's Cancer Fund.'"

The big star at Friday's Sportsman Gala was Manchester United legend Alex Stepney.

"This is a man who played well over 550 matches for Manchester United," says Davis.

Stepney added, "It is wonderful to be thought about for what I have done 50 years after. To come here, to Houston, I just love it."

Tom Clare, one of the organizers, received some startling news last year that he had stage four stomach cancer.

"The initial prognosis said if I got to Christmas, I was lucky," said Clare. "But we did another PET scan and I got the best Christmas present going. The cancer in the pelvis, spleen and lungs had gone. The tumor around the aorta had gone."

What a miracle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfundraisersoccercancerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark opening in Houston area
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
More News