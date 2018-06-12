ABC13 & YOU

Family Shares Daughter's Struggle With 'Childhood Alzheimer's'

EMBED </>More Videos

Abby Wallis, 22, suffers from Sanfilippo Syndrome, a rare neurodegenerative disorder. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
It's hard for anyone to watch a loved one lose their memory, but imagine a child going through a disease like Alzheimer's.

A Houston-area family is raising awareness of a rare and deadly disease that has robbed their daughter of her speech.

Abby Wallis, 22, was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome, a neurodegenerative disease, last year. Most children diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome do not live past their teens, but Abby has a slower-progressing form of the disease.

Since Sanfilippo Syndrome is so rare, funding for research is limited. But Abby's family and other families with children battling the disease are hoping to raise awareness through the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation. The non-profit organization raises funds for the most promising clinical trials and research. The Cure Sanfilippo Foundation's goal is to raise $2 million in 2018. To donate, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Bug Invasion at the Houston Zoo!
Kim Soo Karate Marks 50 Years in Houston
'Carrying Hope' provides comfort to foster children
Sisters team up to run Houston Galaxy
'Chauncy Glover Project' turns lives around
More ABC13 & You
HEALTH & FITNESS
Antibiotic resistance increasing worldwide, doctors say
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
What you can do to protect yourself from wasps
Pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study shows
Soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News