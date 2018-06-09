ABC13 & YOU

Humble Family Feeds Harvey Survivors

The Hall family of Humble is still feeding hurricane survivors, nine months after Harvey struck. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
Nine months after Hurricane Harvey, many Houston-area families are still struggling to rebuild. A family in Humble saw the dire need in their community and wanted to do something to help.

Anthony and Angela Hall have been delivering meals to families affected by flooding since Harvey struck last August. At first, they delivered about 250 plates daily, spending thousands of their own dollars to help others.

Now, they still deliver meals weekly, along with their four daughters. Angela Hall says she won't stop serving until all of these families have their homes repaired.
