ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Former President Obama remembers Anthony Bourdain

EMBED </>More Videos

Former President Barack Obama is remembering Anthony Bourdain after the 61-year-old TV host and famed chef was found unresponsive his hotel room in France.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is remembering Anthony Bourdain after the 61-year-old TV host and famed chef was found unresponsive his hotel room in France.
CNN is calling his death a suicide.

RELATED: Anthony Bourdain found dead of apparent suicide in France
EMBED More News Videos

Popular television personality Anthony Bourdain has passed away, CNN reports. He was 61.



Obama famously appeared on an episode of CNN's "Parts Unknown," in Vietnam in 2016, during his final months in office. He and Bourdain discussed Vietnamese-American relations, among other things, while dining on grilled pork, noodles and beer at a small family-run restaurant in Hanoi.

The former president tweeted a photo of the two sharing a meal, along with a message: "Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer." This is how I'll remember Tony. He taught us about food, but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We'll miss him."

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionCNNfoodu.s. & worldcelebrity deathssuicide
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
4 great community events in Houston this week
10-year-old drag kid's mom: 'Love your child unconditionally'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark opening in Houston area
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
More News