Travis Scott hosts block party in downtown Houston ahead of shoe release

Travis Scott hosts block party ahead of shoe release. (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was supposed to be a public block party to celebrate the launch of a Houston-inspired Nike shoe, but Travis Scott's Cactus Jack block party was shut down early, after huge numbers showed up.

The rapper spoke only to Eyewitness News saying, "I always expected the ragers to come out and they did. I love the support and they're amazing. I just wish, you know, the city kind of understood to keep it going longer."

The lines started early for his joint block party and Jordan 4 Cactus Jack shoe pre-sale, but then so did the chaos.

Sources close to Scott told ABC13 the city prepared for about 1,200 people but more than 3,000 showed up.

RECAP: Travis Scott holds block party for Air Jordan shoe release.



Edgar Ybarra said there were two separate lines, one for the block party carnival and another for a limited number of people who pre-ordered Scott's new sneakers.

He says there was no direction or communication.

"We were waiting in line for four to five hours and that's just to be in the wrong line and honestly right when we got to the front a bunch of people just busted it down, it was pretty crazy," said Ybarra.

Scott told Eyewitness News his collaboration with Nike on these limited release Jordan 4 shoes was a dream come true.

The new baby blue, red and white shoes, the Cactus Jack Jordan IV, pay homage to his favorite team, the Houston Oilers.

"I always thought the Houston Oilers had the freshest jerseys," he said.

Travis Scott hosts block party ahead of shoe release, Mayra Moreno has more.



Scott said he also grew up near Warren Moon in Missouri City, building the foundation for his Oilers passion.

Even for the fans who waited hours under the hot sun -- in large unruly crowds -- they say walking away with the sneakers is all that matters.

"It was worth it. I mean Travis Scott, he's doing his thing right now so you've got to support him, you know," said one fan.

"Travis Scott, you know he's a great rapper, he's a great artist. I've been a fan of him since the beginning," added another fan.

You can purchase the shoes starting Saturday through Nike's SNKRS app for $225.

Scott's forthcoming album is titled "Astroworld," which is another nod to the city of Houston. A release date has not been made official.

RELATED: Local rapper Travis Scott receives key to Missouri City
Travis Scott receives the key to hometown of Missouri City.

