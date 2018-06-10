6 quaint Texas towns for an easy weekend escape from the Houston hustle

HOUSTON --Houston offers locals and visitors fabulous hotels, amazing restaurants, and attractions that run the gamut from major museums to theme parks. However, nothing beats the charm of small-town Texas, so this summer consider trading metropolitan for something a little more rustic.
Texas is peppered with quaint towns, each with its own unique character, history, and things to do - or the opportunity to do not much. Here are six sweet small towns to try.
Alpine
The hipsters head to Marfa, but if you're not up for pretending you understand the latest weird art installment, have a down-to-earth West Texas weekend in Alpine. Make like a local at the grand old Holland Hotel, built in 1928 by rancher JR Holland and designed by acclaimed architect Henry Trost (also designer of Marathon's Gage Hotel, Hotel Paisano in Marfa, and Hotel El Capitan in Van Horn). Dine on sophisticated cowboy cuisine in Reata Restaurant, also started by a West Texas rancher.
