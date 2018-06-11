MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --While many families are spending time in the sun this summer, health experts are warning people to take precautions against mosquito bites.
Harris County Health and Human Services told Eyewitness News Monday that they have had three positive mosquito samples so far this summer. Those positive samples were found in the 77338, 77087, and 77026 zip codes.
In Harris County, trucks are sent out in the overnight hours to spray, when the West Nile mosquito is most active. The most recent spray was Sunday night, according to Harris County Health and Human Services.
On Friday, the Montgomery County Mosquito Abatement team confirmed that two mosquito samples tested positive for the West Nile Virus.
Health officials said they started spraying Wednesday continued through the weekend.
Montgomery County residents are advised to avoid outdoor activities during scheduled treatment hours.
Brazoria County and Fort Bend County have not reported any positive samples.
To protect yourself from mosquito bites, use insect repellent, wear long sleeve shirts and eliminate standing water.
Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss and numbness. People with certain medical conditions and the elderly are more at risk.
Recovery may take several weeks or months.