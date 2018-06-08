Mom and boyfriend charged after malnourished 9-year-old boy found dead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged months after the woman's son was found dead in her bed at an apartment in north Houston.

Ramona Stevenson, 27, and Ladesmon Lewis, 25, are charged with injury to a child, a felony.

Police responded to a call of a person down at an apartment on 2901 Fulton around 8:30 a.m. on July 14, 2017.

When authorities arrived, they found Stevenson's son, 9-year-old Dayleon, dead. He appeared malnourished and had several lacerations and bruises on his body.

Stevenson told police that Dayleon was diagnosed with seizures at a very young age and prescribed medication, but she had stopped giving it to him because she didn't believe it helped.

The night before he died, Dayleon reportedly suffered four seizures and went to bed without eating. When Stevenson checked on him in the middle of the night, she thought something was wrong, but told police she planned to take him to the hospital in the morning.

Charges were filed against Stevenson and Lewis on March 22.

Stevenson was taken into custody on April 2. Lewis was arrested on June 6.
