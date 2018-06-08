AUTOMOTIVE

Kia recalls over 500K vehicles; air bags may not inflate

Kia is recalling over half-million vehicles in the U.S. because the air bags may not work in a crash.

The recall apparently is related to a federal investigation into air bag failures in Kia and partner Hyundai vehicles that were linked to four deaths.

Vehicles covered by the recall include 2010 through 2013 Forte compact cars and 2011 through 2013 Optima midsize cars. Also covered are Optima Hybrid and Sedona minivans from 2011 and 2012.

A Hyundai spokesman says he's checking to see if his company has a recall. Kia says it's working on a remedy and will notify owners June 27.

Kia says in government documents that a short circuit can develop in an air bag control computer. The company has not yet developed a repair.
