Chilling school 'lockdown' poem sparks viral reaction from parents

A viral photo of a school poem is sparking a larger conversation about children and school safety.Line by line, the poem posted in a Massachusetts classroom teaches elementary students how to react if a school shooter invades their campus.Some of the lyrics say, in part, "shut the lights off, say no more. Go behind the desk and hide. Wait until it's safe inside."Some parents fully support the poem, while other parents are cringing at today's reality.School administrators hope the poem inspires some action from lawmakers on Capitol Hill.