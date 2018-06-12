The Houston Pride Festival and Houston Pride Parade are at the center of the Celebration with an attendance of over 500,000 people every year from all over the world. Come and join all of the LGBT Community in celebrating their story and mission! This event is ADMISSION FREE and open to the public to attend/watch and open to the public (no age limit). No tickets are necessary except for the Parade VIP
area.Time:
8:30PM - 11PM Location:
Begins at Smith and Lamar, Continues down Smith St until Walker where it will make a right turn, continues down Walker until Milam St until Jefferson St.More Info:
For More information on parking, volunteering, donating and other Pride events Click Here
.
Watch the Live Stream of the Parade on
ABC13.com June 23 at 8:30PM