COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Houston Pride Parade

The Houston Pride Festival and Houston Pride Parade are at the center of the Celebration with an attendance of over 500,000 people every year from all over the world. Come and join all of the LGBT Community in celebrating their story and mission! This event is ADMISSION FREE and open to the public to attend/watch and open to the public (no age limit). No tickets are necessary except for the Parade VIP area.

Time: 8:30PM - 11PM
Location: Begins at Smith and Lamar, Continues down Smith St until Walker where it will make a right turn, continues down Walker until Milam St until Jefferson St.
More Info: For More information on parking, volunteering, donating and other Pride events Click Here.

Watch the Live Stream of the Parade on
ABC13.com June 23 at 8:30PM
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Pride Parade



EMBED More News Videos

T-Mobile, Pride

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspride parade
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias taping Netflix special in Houston
Juneteenth holiday marked with re-enactment in Galveston
Juneteenth holiday celebrated throughout Houston
KIMMEL VS. CRUZ: 'Blobfish Classic' attracts thousands
More Community & Events