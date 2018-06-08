A man has been arrested and charged for indecent exposure after an alleged incident at Lone Star College - University Park.This happened Thursday at 10:34 a.m. Authorities say Eunius C. Johnson was arousing himself while watching workers at Abby's Cafe near the Conference Center.Johnson was arrested and taken to Harris County Jail. He was also issued a written criminal trespass warning for all Lone Star College Properties.Johnson is not a student or staff member of Lone Star College.Officials say he is a high-risk, registered sex offender with a long history of indecent exposure.If you see Johnson on a Lone Star College property in the future, you're urged to call LSC Police Dispatch immediately at 281-290-5911.If you need to report a crime or suspicious activity, call the Lone Star College Police Department at 281-290-5911.