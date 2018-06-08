ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Look back at Anthony Bourdain's Houston episode of 'Parts Unknown'

Anthony Bourdain is dead at 61 after committing suicide, CNN reports.

HOUSTON, Texas --
This article reviewing the Houston episode of "Parts Unknown" was originally posted on October 30, 2016, after the show aired.

On Sunday night, Anthony Bourdain, the chef-turned author and traveler, debuted the Houston episode of his highly-rated CNN show "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown."

Thanks to social media and a few preview clips, we've known for awhile some of the places Bourdain visited during his week-long stay in June: dinner at the Plant It Forward farm in Montrose with Congolese refugee farmers; lunch at acclaimed Indo-Pak restaurant Himalaya; a Bollywood dance party at Keemat Grocers; and barbecue at Burns BBQ followed by a slab party with Houston hip hop artist Slim Thug.
Still, the episode held a few surprises that the previews only hinted at in the form of a quinceanera in Pasadena, a trip to a Lee High School, time with a Vietnamese shrimper in Palacios, and a cricket match in Richmond.

