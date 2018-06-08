Cypress woman attacked by elk at Yellowstone National Park

Cypress woman attacked by elk at Yellowstone National Park (KTRK)

Three animal attacks have occurred in one week at Yellowstone National Park. One of them involved a woman from the Houston area.

Park officials say Penny Behr of Cypress was walking behind her hotel on Tuesday when she surprised an elk and its calf. The elk kicked Behr in the head and torso. She was taken by ambulance to Livingston Memorial Hospital.

A similar attack happened at that same hotel Sunday. It's unknown if it was the same elk.

On Thursday, a bison gored a woman who got too close to it.
