TRAVEL

Texas Travel Information Centers provide safe stop for road trippers

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas Travel Information Centers provide safe stop for road trippers

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's summer vacation time! So, if you are planning on a road trip in or around Texas this summer, consider planning a rest stop at one of the Texas Travel Information Centers.

The facility is labeled as one of the safest places to stop 24/7, equipped with security around the clock, restrooms, air conditioner and picnic areas.

Also, if you're looking for information about road conditions and construction around the state, there's someone in place to help.

There are 12 Texas Travel Information Centers around the state.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelroad tripperssummerTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Orlando International Airport to scan faces of US citizens
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Hard Rock installs giant guitar with giant mistake
Delta bans pit bull-type dogs as support animals on flights
George Strait says you should go to Rockport
More Travel
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
More News