Texas Travel Information Centers provide safe stop for road trippers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's summer vacation time! So, if you are planning on a road trip in or around Texas this summer, consider planning a rest stop at one of the Texas Travel Information Centers.
The facility is labeled as one of the safest places to stop 24/7, equipped with security around the clock, restrooms, air conditioner and picnic areas.
Also, if you're looking for information about road conditions and construction around the state, there's someone in place to help.
There are 12 Texas Travel Information Centers around the state.