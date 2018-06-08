FREEBIE FRIDAY

Enjoy a free cup of coffee or fireworks with your family this weekend

Here's a list of free things happening this weekend. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend without breaking the bank, Chelsey Hernandez has you covered.

Friday, June 8

Summer Family Movie Series
Sienna Branch Library
1:30 p.m.

Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Multiple showings

Free Concert
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.


Free Fitness Class
The Plaza Sugar Land Town Center Square
9 a.m.

Children's Story Hour
Hermann Park
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Kit Kittredge
Memorial City Mall
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free Fireworks Show
Kemah Boardwalk
9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 9

281- Night Market
Discovery Green
4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Yoga Class
Discovery Green
9 a.m.

Free Thai Chi Class
Central Green Park
8:30 a.m.

Texas Throwdown Burger & Music Festival
Town Green Park
11 a.m.

Sunday, June 10

Sundays in the Park
1500 McKinney St
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Bayou City Outdoors- A Walk in the Woods
7575 N. Picnic Ln
8:15 a.m.

Blue Field Market
2619 Polk Street
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
