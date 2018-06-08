HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend without breaking the bank, Chelsey Hernandez has you covered.
Friday, June 8
Summer Family Movie Series
Sienna Branch Library
1:30 p.m.
Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Multiple showings
Free Concert
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Free Fitness Class
The Plaza Sugar Land Town Center Square
9 a.m.
Children's Story Hour
Hermann Park
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Kit Kittredge
Memorial City Mall
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Free Fireworks Show
Kemah Boardwalk
9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 9
281- Night Market
Discovery Green
4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Yoga Class
Discovery Green
9 a.m.
Free Thai Chi Class
Central Green Park
8:30 a.m.
Texas Throwdown Burger & Music Festival
Town Green Park
11 a.m.
Sunday, June 10
Sundays in the Park
1500 McKinney St
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Bayou City Outdoors- A Walk in the Woods
7575 N. Picnic Ln
8:15 a.m.
Blue Field Market
2619 Polk Street
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.