COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'It made me feel a little sad' - Police step in for 'no shows' at teen's birthday bash

EMBED </>More Videos

The Russellville Police Department in Pine Bluff, Arkansas saved one young man's birthday party from going bust and turned it into a birthday bash. (KTRK)

RUSSELLVILLE, Arkansas --
It was the birthday party that almost wasn't. But thanks to the 'Men in Blue', one Arkansas teen will be talking about his party for a long time.

The place was picked for 15-year-old Bradley Butler's birthday bash -- a local arcade -- and the invitations were sent.

"We had about 30 R.S.V.P to the party and we had two of Bradley's friends and one adult show up," Ben Butler, Bradley's father, told KARK-TV.

When you think Bradley's birthday is about to go 'bust', the Russellvillle Police Department went above and beyond the call of duty.

"Next thing I knew, we had -- I believe -- eight officers and seven patrol cars and the Russellville Fire Department," Ben said.

"A kid's birthday is probably their most important day other than Christmas, and they need to celebrate with people," said Russellville Police Sergeant Mark Frost.

"It made me feel a little sad, but I had all my close friends with me, so that's about all I needed," said Bradley.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbirthdaypoliceteenu.s. & worldArkansas
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Thousands head downtown for 2018 Houston Pride Parade
Bug Invasion at the Houston Zoo!
'Chauncy Glover Project' turns lives around
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias taping Netflix special in Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
More News