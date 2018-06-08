COLUMBIA, South Carolina --One South Carolina high school senior is making the grade in a huge way, by receiving nearly $2 million in college scholarships.
"I knew I had a couple of scholarships but I didn't know that they would add up to the amount that they did," said Jalen Conyers.
She has worked hard throughout high school to maintain a 5.0 GPA. Jalen has been on the honor roll since elementary school.
WACH-TV reports as soon as she was old enough to work, Jalen was working a night shift at a fast food restaurant.
"Sometimes I would get off work at 11, 12 at night and having a project due the next morning. I would have to give up some of my sleep time, staying up to 3 or 4 o'clock and having to wake back up at 6," said Jalen.
Jalen wants to major in nursing at USC and graduate from college in three years, debt free.