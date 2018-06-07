Primed for poke? Houston has 3 new places to try

U-Maki Sushi Burrito
98 W. Grand Pkwy S., Ste. 160, Katy
Photo: CRYSTAL T./Yelp
U-Maki Sushi Burrito is a sushi bar and Japanese restaurant, offering poke and more.
Patrons can customize their own sushi burritos and poke bowls, with a choice of more than 40 ingredients. Fish options include salmon, soft-shell crab, chicken and tuna. There's also a selection of pre-designed combinations like the Wild Cajun, with fried crawfish, red onion, jalapeno and snow crab. Check out the menu here.
U-Maki Sushi Burrito currently holds 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response.
Yelper Jason M., who reviewed the business on May 29, wrote, "Tasty and fresh ... I got the Wild Cajun in burrito form, and would come back again. Fast, easy and inexpensive for sushi."
Yelper Koura C. noted, "Best sushi burrito ever! Great customer service. Get The Fat Boy! I loved everything about it. Will be coming back."
U-Maki Sushi Burrito is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Diced Poke
917 Winbern St., Ste. A, Midtown
PHOTO: PAUL S./YELP
At Diced Poke, customers can choose a signature poke bowl, or build their own from the extensive menu. Popular pre-selected combos include the Yuzu Yellowtail, which combines those ingredients with shiso, wonton chips and fried shallots. Other topping options include proteins like sous vide shrimp or tofu, and veggies like radish sprouts and baby kale.
Sushi burritos (known here as "pokerritos"), musubi (a Hawaiian dish of Spam wrapped in rice and nori with various toppings) and 11 different flavors of mochi ice cream are also on the menu.
With a five-star rating out of 134 reviews on Yelp, the restaurant has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Binnie J., who reviewed the establishment on June 2, wrote, "By far my favorite poke spot in Houston! Not only does Diced Poke know how to do Hawaiian style poke right, they differentiate themselves with spam musubi and the softest mochi in the world."
Yelper Demi T. noted, "...in my top three poke spots! What I like about it is the freshness and quality of all the ingredients, along with the generous portions that you receive. They are not stingy."
Diced Poke is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Aina Poke
5614 W. Grand Pkwy S., Ste. 103, Katy
Photo: WILL B./Yelp
At Aina Poke, poke bowls come in three sizes: kids' with one scoop, regular with two scoops, and large with three. Proteins include shrimp, crab and tuna, with a choice of veggie additions like corn and cucumber. Special side items include edamame, Hawaiian chips and seaweed.
Aina Poke currently holds 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, signifying a favorable reaction.
Yelper Carolyn A., who was one of the first users to visit on June 1, wrote, "You customize your poke bowl to your liking. The ladies behind the counter are sweet and friendly. The fish, fruit and vegetables are fresh. They give you complimentary infused water."
Yelper Danielle B. wrote, "I've been here six times since they have opened. I am addicted. The food is not only fresh and delicious, but the family is so nice! I'd describe it like the Chipotle of sushi."
Aina Poke is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
